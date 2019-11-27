UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Stresses Collective Efforts For Country's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan stresses collective efforts for country's development

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has underlined the need for making collective efforts to achieve socio-economic development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has underlined the need for making collective efforts to achieve socio-economic development of the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar who called on him here the other day.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed various issues pertaining to ongoing development projects in the province and geo-political situation of the country.

The chief minister said the PTI government was successfully going ahead with its development plan.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir fo ..

17 seconds ago

HEC mobilizes universities to find out solutions t ..

56 seconds ago

Rights Council to Discuss Protection of Russians' ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Turkey didn't buy Russian defence system 'to keep ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel defends 'bulwark' NATO after Macron critic

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.