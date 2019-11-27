(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has underlined the need for making collective efforts to achieve socio-economic development of the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar who called on him here the other day.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed various issues pertaining to ongoing development projects in the province and geo-political situation of the country.

The chief minister said the PTI government was successfully going ahead with its development plan.