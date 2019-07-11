UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident, Land Sliding

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:01 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan grieves over loss of lives in train accident, land sliding

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Akbar train accident, landsliding in Swat and bus accident on motorway near Brahma Interchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Akbar train accident, landsliding in Swat and bus accident on motorway near Brahma Interchange.

The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses with patience in fortitude.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of these incidents.

He directed the district administration of Swat to provide better medical facilities to the injured of landsliding and road accident on motorway.

It merits to mention here that 11 people died in Quetta bound Akbar train accident, six people of a same family died in landsliding in Kalam valley and various people injured in Lahore bound passenger bus that turned turtle near Brahma interchange.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Chief Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Died Road Accident Same Family

Recent Stories

COAS Bajwa to accompany PM Imran on US visit

4 seconds ago

 Electrical engineer becomes robber to please wif ..

11 minutes ago

Britain says Iran tried to 'impede' UK tanker in G ..

5 minutes ago

N. Korea warns of military 'reaction' against F-35 ..

5 minutes ago

IAEA Special Session Calls on Iran, US to Resume C ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) to launch 'Yo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.