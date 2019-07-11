Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan grieves over loss of lives in train accident, land sliding

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Akbar train accident, landsliding in Swat and bus accident on motorway near Brahma Interchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmud Khan Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Akbar train accident, landsliding in Swat and bus accident on motorway near Brahma Interchange.

The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses with patience in fortitude.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of these incidents.

He directed the district administration of Swat to provide better medical facilities to the injured of landsliding and road accident on motorway.

It merits to mention here that 11 people died in Quetta bound Akbar train accident, six people of a same family died in landsliding in Kalam valley and various people injured in Lahore bound passenger bus that turned turtle near Brahma interchange.