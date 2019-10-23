Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opens new jail building at Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the phase-I of the newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar which has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1550 million

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the phase-I of the newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar which has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs.

1550 million. The new building has been reconstructed after a period of 160 years with total capacity of accommodating 2356 prisoners.It is pertinent to mention here that the old building of Peshawar Central Prisoners was constructed in the year 1854 having capacity of accommodating only 450 prisoners.

The newly constructed building has been completed in five years time which will accommodate over 1900 prisoners current under sentence and serving their time in Central Prison Peshawar.The Chief Minister announced two month relaxation in the sentences of prisoners throughout the province excluding prisoners involved in terrorist activities along with upgradation of various posts of the prison department including upgradation of Assistant Superintendent Jail from BPS-14 to BPS-16, Chief Warder from BPS-9 to BPS-11, Head Warder from BPS-7 to BPS-9, Warder from BPS-5 to BPS-7, Gatekeeper BPS-3 to BPS-11, Drill Instructor from BPS-3 to BPS-11, Armor from BPS-3 to BPS-7, Band Master from BPS-3 to BPS-7 .

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister stated that congestion in the prison not only responsible for creating security related issues but also contributes to deteriorating health condition of the prisoners.

He directed the department to chalk out comprehensive reforms to be introduced in all the prisons throughout the proivnce.According to details, work progress on the phase-II is currently underway which includes offices and accommodation for official staff of the Peshawar Central Prison.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the initiatives to be carried out in newly established building Central Prison Peshawar, IG Prison Masood ur Rehman stated that small industries for imparting technical skills and providing livelihood opportunities to prisoners will be established in the available 91,000 st.ft space of the newly constructed prison which will prove to be a major development in the nature prisons throughout the country.