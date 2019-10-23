UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Opens New Jail Building At Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:19 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opens new jail building at Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the phase-I of the newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar which has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1550 million

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the phase-I of the newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar which has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs.

1550 million. The new building has been reconstructed after a period of 160 years with total capacity of accommodating 2356 prisoners.It is pertinent to mention here that the old building of Peshawar Central Prisoners was constructed in the year 1854 having capacity of accommodating only 450 prisoners.

The newly constructed building has been completed in five years time which will accommodate over 1900 prisoners current under sentence and serving their time in Central Prison Peshawar.The Chief Minister announced two month relaxation in the sentences of prisoners throughout the province excluding prisoners involved in terrorist activities along with upgradation of various posts of the prison department including upgradation of Assistant Superintendent Jail from BPS-14 to BPS-16, Chief Warder from BPS-9 to BPS-11, Head Warder from BPS-7 to BPS-9, Warder from BPS-5 to BPS-7, Gatekeeper BPS-3 to BPS-11, Drill Instructor from BPS-3 to BPS-11, Armor from BPS-3 to BPS-7, Band Master from BPS-3 to BPS-7 .

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister stated that congestion in the prison not only responsible for creating security related issues but also contributes to deteriorating health condition of the prisoners.

He directed the department to chalk out comprehensive reforms to be introduced in all the prisons throughout the proivnce.According to details, work progress on the phase-II is currently underway which includes offices and accommodation for official staff of the Peshawar Central Prison.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the initiatives to be carried out in newly established building Central Prison Peshawar, IG Prison Masood ur Rehman stated that small industries for imparting technical skills and providing livelihood opportunities to prisoners will be established in the available 91,000 st.ft space of the newly constructed prison which will prove to be a major development in the nature prisons throughout the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Progress All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

9th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Champion ..

1 hour ago

Trump Urges Regional Countries to Help Turkey, Syr ..

1 minute ago

Uganda Would Like to Buy More Russian Weaponry - P ..

1 minute ago

Special medial board reviews health of Nawaz Shari ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan needs intensified efforts to quit grey li ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Rakhshan Division instructs officials ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.