Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pays surprise visit to check flour price, availability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Ram Pura Bazar of Peshawar where he met with traders to assess the situation regarding flour price and its availability in markets.

Advisor to Chief Minister on merged districts Ajmal Wazir, Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.

While talking to people and journalists, the Chief Minister stated that flour was available in bulk quantity as per government price list, there was no crises of flour however, he said that some elements have tried to create synthetic crises of flour but the ground realities were totally different.

The role of trader's community to overcome the artificial flour crises was also appreciable, he added.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that 115 gram wheat bread was also available on the official rate of Rs 10, however, he warned that legal action would be taken against those exceeding the official rate. "All the available resources are being utilized to control the prices and to give relief to poor people," he stated.

On this occasion, traders also expressed their comments regarding initiatives of incumbent government and said they do not have any complaint against the government.

The Chief Minister also paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and examined the Emergency Department, OPD, ICU and other wards and departments of the hospital. He also inspected the newly established Medical Allied Block of hospital where he was briefed in details about the medical facilities available in the block.

The Chief Minister was informed that the newly established allied block has 200 beds capacity along with standard equipments and facilities. As many as 100 medical officers along with supporting staff have been deployed in Allied Block whereas the availability of all medical specialists and doctors have been ensured.

Furthermore, surgeries were also being carried out by the senior doctors while consultants were available on call.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also met with patients and their attendants and enquired about the health facilities being provided to patients.

The Chief Minister directed the administration and medical staff of the hospital to ensure provision of standard healthcare facilities to patients on routine basis.

Mahmood Khan said that he would continue to visit public places and centers of public facilities. People of this province have given us mandate to govern them for the second consecutive tenure and we would never disappointment them.

He further stated that the LRH was one of the major hospitals of the province which is catering to the healthcare needs of majority of the poor patients in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that the present provincial government was exclusively focused on strengthening the health department and sufficient resources have been allocated to ensure provision of the best healthcare. The results of all these efforts should be visible, he directed.

He stated that the Sehat Sahulat Card programme of the provincial government is being expanded to cover all the citizens of the province.

The Chief Minister said the ultimate goal is to address the issues of general public and to provide them standard medical facilities exactly in accordance with their aspirations.

On the occasion, the patients also thanked the provincial government for the provision of Sehat Insaaf Card saying that their medical treatments have become possible through Insaaf Card which is undoubtedly a poor friendly initiative, they expressed.