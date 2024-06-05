- Home
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Inaugurates BRT Nasir Bagh Route
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, will inaugurate the BRT Nasir Bagh Route (DR-14) on Tuesda
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, will inaugurate the BRT Nasir Bagh Route (DR-14) on Tuesda.
The route will run from Board Bazaar to DHA via Regi Model Town, covering a total distance of 18 kilometers with 16 stops.
These stops include Islamic College, Board Bazaar, Canal Bank Colony, Naseer Teaching Hospital, PSO Stop, Police Colony, Askari 6 Phase 2, Askari 6 Phase 1, Mian Khan Ghari, Badizi, Regi Model Town, Zone 3 Ground, Government Girls Primary School, Masjid Hamza, Ladies Park, and DHA. The service will operate from 6 am to 8 pm.
With the launch of this route, the total number of BRT routes will increase to 16. Residents of Board, DHA, Regi, Police Colony, and Canal Town areas will benefit from this route.
Chief Minister will inaugurate the Central Park in Regi Model Town.
