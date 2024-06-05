- Home
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Inaugurates New Feeder Route DR-14 Of BRT Service
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the new feeder route DR-14 of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit System at the Central Park Regi Model Town on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the new feeder route DR-14 of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit System at the Central Park Regi Model Town on Wednesday.
This new route will connect Board Bazaar to DHA via Regi Model Town, on Nasirbagh Road.
This much awaited addition to the Zu Peshawar network brings the total number of routes to 16, further enhancing the city's public transportation infrastructure. The inauguration event was attended by Secretary Transport, CEO TransPeshawar and other officials.
The route consists of a total of 16 stops namely Islamia College, Board Bazaar, Canal Bank Colony, Naseer Teaching Hospital, PSO Stop, Police Colony, Askari 6 Phase 2, Askari 6 Phase 1, Mian Khan Garhi, Badezai, Regi Model Town, Zone 3 Ground, Government Girls Primary School, Masjid-e-Hamza, Ladies Park and DHA.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister emphasized the importance of efficient and accessible public transit in promoting sustainable urban development and improving the lives of the residents of Peshawar.
He said, “Zu Peshawar caters to approximately 350,000 passengers daily, making it a lifeline for the city's residents and commuters.
The new route is expected to further enhance the accessibility and convenience of public transportation, contributing to the city's sustainable growth.”
He said that the Zu Peshawar network was testament to the commitment of the government and stakeholders to meet the growing transportation needs of Peshawar's residents. This development reflects the government’s forward-looking approach to urban planning and sustainability, he added.
The residents of Peshawar had been eagerly awaiting this route, and its opening represents a significant step forward in TransPeshawar’s efforts to enhance its service.
A spokesperson for TransPeshawar told the media that the route would be beneficial to the people living in Regi Model Town, DHA, Askari, Police Colony etc., as well as students of Islamia College and University of Peshawar, residing in these areas.
“The route is expected to serve as a vital artery for commuters, connecting these crucial areas while reducing travel times and congestion on the roads. With the operationalization of this, Zu Peshawar continues to revolutionize the way people move in Peshawar, offering a reliable and eco-friendly transportation alternative,” he concluded.
APP/aqk
