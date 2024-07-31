Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur For Integrated Strategy To Promote Individual Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the quarters concerned to come up with a comprehensive and integrated strategy for promoting industrial activities as well as attracting private sector investment in the province.

The provincial government's ease of doing policy must be implemented in letter and spirit by further strengthening one window operation, digitizing all the affairs of subsidiaries of the industry department and devising an effective mechanism of coordination among relevant departments.

"The ultimate goal is to develop the industry sector on modern lines for which the autonomous bodies under the department have to perform exceptionally well", he remarked.

Chairing a meeting of the Industries and Technical education Department held here, the chief minister outlined the policy guidelines and issued necessary directives for reforms in its subsidiaries including Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The Chief Minister has directed that experts in the relevant fields should be included in the board of directors of aforementioned autonomous bodies, further directing for necessary amendments in the relevant legal framework with the purpose to align these important subsidiaries with the needs of modern era.

He also directed the quarters concerned to collect data about causes for the closure of industries, further directing them to propose steps for immediate rehabilitation of the closed industrial units in the province. Similarly, the chief minister directed for work on value addition of local products, utilization of available state land for establishing new economic zones and the steps for providing low cost electricity to the industries in the province.

Ali Amin directed to come up with viable proposals for making the unfunctional woodwork centers functional and more profitable.

The need to align the existing system of technical training with the contemporary needs and requirements, and directed that a viable plan should also be devised for this purpose. Technical training in the relevant field should be made mandatory for recruitment against electrician, carpenter, cook and all other technical posts in government departments, he directed.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary industries Amir Afaq and higher authorities of SIDB, EZDMC, BOIT and TEVTA attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan