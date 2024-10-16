Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Inaugurates Residential Apartments At Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday, visited Jalozai in District Nowshera, where he inaugurated the low-cost housing scheme (residential apartments) under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday, visited Jalozai in District Nowshera, where he inaugurated the low-cost housing scheme (residential apartments) under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP). 

This housing scheme, covering an area of 150 kanals, has been implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 billion. The scheme would have a total of 1,320 apartments, each with a covered area of 780 square feet. 

The scheme is specifically designed for people with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000.The eligibility criteria (monthly income) is verified by NADRA and the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority. Under the scheme, each apartment received a subsidy of Rs300,000 from the Federal government and 400,000 rupees from the provincial government with the purpose to provide affordable housing facilities to the middle and lower-income segments of the society.

In the first phase of the scheme, 116 apartments have been allotted, whereas work on remaining apartments is in progress.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a sports complex in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Scheme, Jalozai, which has been completed at estimated cost of Rs 17 million. The complex includes a squash court, futsal ground, artificial tennis and basketball courts, as well as a 500-meter long jogging track.

The central park covers a total area of 42 kanals, with 8 kanals allocated for sports facilities. Provincial cabinet members Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Dr. Amjad Ali, MPA Mian Umar Kakakhel, Commissioner Peshawar and others were also present.

