- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates residential apartments a ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Inaugurates Residential Apartments At Nowshera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday, visited Jalozai in District Nowshera, where he inaugurated the low-cost housing scheme (residential apartments) under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday, visited Jalozai in District Nowshera, where he inaugurated the low-cost housing scheme (residential apartments) under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP).
This housing scheme, covering an area of 150 kanals, has been implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 billion. The scheme would have a total of 1,320 apartments, each with a covered area of 780 square feet.
The scheme is specifically designed for people with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000.The eligibility criteria (monthly income) is verified by NADRA and the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority. Under the scheme, each apartment received a subsidy of Rs300,000 from the Federal government and 400,000 rupees from the provincial government with the purpose to provide affordable housing facilities to the middle and lower-income segments of the society.
In the first phase of the scheme, 116 apartments have been allotted, whereas work on remaining apartments is in progress.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a sports complex in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Scheme, Jalozai, which has been completed at estimated cost of Rs 17 million. The complex includes a squash court, futsal ground, artificial tennis and basketball courts, as well as a 500-meter long jogging track.
The central park covers a total area of 42 kanals, with 8 kanals allocated for sports facilities. Provincial cabinet members Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Dr. Amjad Ali, MPA Mian Umar Kakakhel, Commissioner Peshawar and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city
Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan
CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated
Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik
SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation
AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother
KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)
ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..1 second ago
-
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for bright future: Dr. I ..1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city4 minutes ago
-
Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated4 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth4 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik53 seconds ago
-
SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation55 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)58 seconds ago
-
ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application1 minute ago
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts20 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting20 minutes ago