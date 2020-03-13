Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urges people to avoid gatherings over coronavirus challenges

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan termed the issue of Corona virus as a challenge not only for Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the whole world stating that the provincial government is fully prepared to deal with the issue of Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan termed the issue of Corona virus as a challenge not only for Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the whole world stating that the provincial government is fully prepared to deal with the issue of Corona virus. He was chairing a special meeting of provincial cabinet held here on Friday to review preparations of health and other relevant departments to prevent the possible outbreak of Corona virus. "Precautionary and preventive measures are the best way to be safe from the virus", he said adding the general public should restrict their social interaction and avoid community gatherings instead of being panic. The Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to launch a public awareness campaign at a massive scale using all the mediums of communication to educate the general public about the preventive measures and behavior change.

The Chief Minister said that no confirmed case has yet been reported in the province but the provincial government would not compromise on preventive and precautionary measures.

The meeting was given detail briefing on the latest situation of Corona virus in the province, number of confirm and suspected cases and measures taken so far to deal with any emergency situation.

The meeting, while expressing satisfaction on the preparations and arrangements stressed the need of further improvement on daily basis. After a threadbare discussion the cabinet, besides taking some other decisions, also decided to keep all educational institutions including Schools, Colleges, Universities of both the public and private sectors for initial period of 15 days. The meeting decided to ban gathering of more than 50 persons in official activities. Taking a lead to implement this decision, the Chief Minister announced to postpone his pre-scheduled engagements in his constituency. Mahmood Khan directed the provincial ministers and MPAs to play their effective role in creating public awareness in their respective Constituencies. The cabinet also approved exemption to health department from the relevant KPPRA rules for purchase of required medicines and equipment emergency basis.