Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan Visits HMC To Offer Fateha For Deported Soul Of Dr. Javed Iqbal

Sat 25th April 2020

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan visits HMC to offer fateha for deported soul of Dr. Javed Iqbal

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited Hayat Medical Complex ( HMC) to offer Fateha for the departed soul of Dr. Javed Iqbal who died of COVID-19 today

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited Hayat Medical Complex ( HMC) to offer Fateha for the departed soul of Dr. Javed Iqbal who died of COVID-19 today.

Chief Minister in tweet said " I visited HMC to offer Fateha and to expressed solidarity with our doctors and paramedics.Dr Javed was and will remain our pride.

In addition to the special package, he will be recommended for Civil Award for his splendid job and unmatched sacrifice". Chief Minister saidDr Javed Iqbal was our renowned professor who embraced Shahdat fighting against COVID-19. He remained in front line saving lives of our people against the disease.

Chief Minister said that Dr. Javed set very high standards of professional pride and integrity not only for his fellow medical community but for all of us.

