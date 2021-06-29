Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of fire incident in civil secretariat building

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday took notice of fire that broke out in a portion of the civil secretariat building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday took notice of fire that broke out in a portion of the civil secretariat building.

He ordered an inquiry to find cause of the fire and directed transparent investigation to determine responsibilities regarding the incident.

He also sought a report about details of damages in the incident and said action would be taken if someone is found guilty of negligence .