Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Inaugurates Tourists Levies Squad In Dir Upper

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated Tourists Levies Squad in Dir Upper District. The Chief Minister inaugurated the squad during his visit to Dir Upper attended by members provincial assembly, Fazal Hakeem and Sahibzada Sanaullah, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khattak and other senior officials of district administration.

The squad would help provide all necessary information to tourists about scenic valleys and beautiful destinations besides performance of others facilities in the district.

The Tourists Levies Squad was need of the hour that would help provide safe environment to foreign and domestic tourists in Dir Upper to enjoy natural beauty of the area.�

