Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa,Mahmood Khan Takes Aerial View Of Swat Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:13 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa,Mahmood Khan takes aerial view of Swat Motorway

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa,Mahmood Khan on Friday took aerial view of Swat Motorway completed by the PTI led KP Government.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa,Mahmood Khan on Friday took aerial view of Swat Motorway completed by the PTI led KP Government. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Swat Motorway was the first mega motorway project completed by PTI led government aimed at to provide quality communication and travelling facilities to people of Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla and Buner districts.

�The project would help promote tourism in Malakand Division besides bolster trade and business activities in the area.�

