Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:08 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Matters relating to the province came under discussion, PM Office said in a statement issued here.

