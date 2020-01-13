Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
Matters relating to the province came under discussion, PM Office said in a statement issued here.