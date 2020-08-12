Chief Minister kicks off anti-polio campaign, says polio eradication top priority

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally kicked off anti-polio campaign by administering anti polio drops to a child here at Chief Minister House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally kicked off anti-polio campaign by administering anti polio drops to a child here at Chief Minister House.

During the campaign, a total of 4.56 million children will be administered anti polio drops in 21 highly sensitive districts of province.

KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, D.G Health Services Dr. Niaz Muahammad, Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Abdul Basit, representative of W.H.O and relevant officials were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that government had decided to resume anti polio campaigns, after four months of discontinuation due to COVID-19, under specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Chief Minister stated that eradication of polio from province was on the top of government agenda and concrete step were being taken in this regard adding that all available resources would be utilized to prevent upcoming generations from physical disability.

It was told that, some 19087 teams of trained polio workers had been constituted which included 17859 mobile teams and 1237 fixed teams to participate in anti polio drive for August. For improving the quality of polio campaigns and to overcome logistics and operational challenges 4909 area in-charge have been posted.

Moreover, polio teams have been provided with all necessary items including hand sanitizers and surgical face masks to minimize the threats of Corona spread during the drive.

Similarly, team supervisors have been provided with thermal guns and other equipments to check the temperature of team members to ensure their health safety.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan hoped that the campaign will prove successful with the cooperation of media and local community. The chief minister while paying tribute to organizations involved in eradication of polio said that polio workers and other front liners are our heroes who are working in eradicating polio despite challenges.