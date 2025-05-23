Chief Minister KP Announces District Status For Allai
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a high-level meeting with elected representatives from Hazara Division to discuss the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP) and review the progress of ongoing development projects in the region.
The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, members of both National and Provincial Assemblies from Hazara Division, and senior officials from the divisional administration.
During the meeting, Chief Minister announced a decision to upgrade Tehsil Alai in District Battagram to the status of a full-fledged district.
The move was hailed as a long-standing demand and pressing need of the people of the area.
Elected representatives from Battagram warmly welcomed the decision, terming it a significant step toward addressing local issues and ending the backwardness of the region. “The people of Allai are deeply thankful to the Chief Minister for this historic initiative,” the representatives stated.
He further directed that necessary funds for establishing Allai as a district be allocated in the upcoming budget, reaffirming his government's commitment to prioritizing the development of underprivileged areas in line with PTI's vision.
Recent Stories
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister KP announces district status for Allai1 minute ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-62 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 2411 minutes ago
-
District admin to intensify crackdown on encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Railways inducts 30 freight wagons to boost trade11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to deepen climate cooperation, propose green corridor across central, Sou ..11 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in traffic collision12 minutes ago
-
THQ Hospital Samundri inspected12 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ pays stirring tribute to armed forces' bravery21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects polio campaign readiness, urges full public cooperation21 minutes ago
-
IT, AI essential for rapid progress, says ACS South Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Open court organized to resolve special persons' issues on priority21 minutes ago