Chief Minister KP Announces District Status For Allai

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a high-level meeting with elected representatives from Hazara Division to discuss the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP) and review the progress of ongoing development projects in the region.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, members of both National and Provincial Assemblies from Hazara Division, and senior officials from the divisional administration.

During the meeting, Chief Minister announced a decision to upgrade Tehsil Alai in District Battagram to the status of a full-fledged district.

The move was hailed as a long-standing demand and pressing need of the people of the area.

Elected representatives from Battagram warmly welcomed the decision, terming it a significant step toward addressing local issues and ending the backwardness of the region. “The people of Allai are deeply thankful to the Chief Minister for this historic initiative,” the representatives stated.

He further directed that necessary funds for establishing Allai as a district be allocated in the upcoming budget, reaffirming his government's commitment to prioritizing the development of underprivileged areas in line with PTI's vision.

