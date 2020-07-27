Chief Minister KP announces to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity, urges masses to follow COVID-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Monday announced to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after attending the 4th provincial meeting of National Commond and Operation Center (CNOC) here at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister KP said that he has requested Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants and MPAs to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity in order to express sympathies with all the victims families whom loved one loss their lives due to coronavirus.

He said employees of Government departments including health and administration have also sacrificed their lives in fight against coronavirus and the best tributes to them was to help poor, orphans and needy people on this Eid.

The Chief Minister said Govt has prepared SOPs for Eidul Azha and urged masses to strictly follow it by playing role of a responsible citizen.

He said Government was well-aware of problems of tourism and education sectors and all decisions regarding its opening would be taken in consultation of NCOC besides taking care of people lives in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister said decision regarding opening of tourism sector would be taken after Eidul Azha.