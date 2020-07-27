UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister KP Announces To Celebrate Eidul Azha With Simplicity, Urges Masses To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:19 PM

Chief Minister KP announces to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity, urges masses to follow COVID-19 SOPs

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Monday announced to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Monday announced to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after attending the 4th provincial meeting of National Commond and Operation Center (CNOC) here at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister KP said that he has requested Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants and MPAs to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity in order to express sympathies with all the victims families whom loved one loss their lives due to coronavirus.

He said employees of Government departments including health and administration have also sacrificed their lives in fight against coronavirus and the best tributes to them was to help poor, orphans and needy people on this Eid.

The Chief Minister said Govt has prepared SOPs for Eidul Azha and urged masses to strictly follow it by playing role of a responsible citizen.

He said Government was well-aware of problems of tourism and education sectors and all decisions regarding its opening would be taken in consultation of NCOC besides taking care of people lives in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister said decision regarding opening of tourism sector would be taken after Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO is Offering Amazing Discount Offers in Celeb ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

11 minutes ago

World's silence encourages India to commit crimes ..

32 minutes ago

ADNOC adds new Chinese partner following transfer ..

35 minutes ago

Belarus' Former Security Official Sentenced to 12 ..

2 minutes ago

'Decorated Sacrificial animals' become most appeal ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.