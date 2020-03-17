UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister KP Chairs 1st KP Culture & Tourism Authority BODs Meeting

Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

The first meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) was held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair

The forum approved creation of a post of Director General, one post of Director, three posts of General Managers and other necessary slots for the KPCTA.

Professionals will be hired against these slots from private sectors through competitive process for a specific period extendable subject to satisfactory performance of the incumbents.

The meeting also approved organogram, official logo and budgetary allocation for operational expenditure of KPCTA in addition to the procurement of vehicles and other equipment for the authority.

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir, administrative Secretaries of Tourism, local government, Finance, Environment and Communication & Works departments, Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano and private sector members of the BoDs including Shumila Tabassam, Rabia Amin and Syed Salman Sadat attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about short-term and long-term plans of the authority for the promotion of cultural and tourism activities in the province.

The meeting was informed that draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Plan has been finalized which will be notified shortly whereas draft rules for establishment of proposed Kalam Development Authority on the analogy of Kaghan Development Authority have also been prepared and would soon be tabled in provincial cabinet for formal approval.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to complete recruitment on the administrative positions approved for KPCTA in the shortest possible time further directing that transparency and merit in the recruitment process should be ensured in all respects.

He directed that rules prepared for establishment of the proposed Kalam Development Authority be presented to the cabinet for formal approval so that the establishment of the authority could be realized and resultantly maximum tourists could be attracted to the area in the upcoming season.

