Chief Minister KP Condemns Nawaz's Anti-armed Forces Statements

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Chief Minister KP condemns Nawaz's anti-armed forces statements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Sunday strongly condemned statements of Nawaz Sharif against armed forces.

Chief Minister in a statement said statements against armed forces showing his growing frustration.

" It speaks of his frustration for his failure to get NRO for his and his family's corruption. I believe workers of PMLN ll disassociate from his such statement", he said.

Mahmood Khan said our armed forces were fighting for our peace and nation would always stood by their side.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was responsible for economic instability of the country.

He said that Imran Khan worked for the welfare and prosperity of the poor .

He said Prime Minister successes in fields of economics, Covid crises and Ehsaas initiatives bewildered the opposition.

He said that Nawaz Sharif statements were only welcomed in enemy countries.

"Nawaz Sharif statements can go well only with enemies of Pakistan" , he concluded.

