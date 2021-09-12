Chief Minister KP condoles death of 14 people due to lightning in Torgarh area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed rescue agencies and district administration to reach the affected area immediately and started emergency relief operations in District Torghar area where lightning killed 14 persons.

In a condolence message issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtlunkhwa Mahmood Khan, also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 14 precious human lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.

Mahmood Khan shared the grief of the affected families and said the provincial government would not leave the victims alone and every possible help would be given to them.

However, reports of heavy rains wreak havoc in Torghar district of Mansehra Hazara division wherein three houses collapsed due to cloudburst during heavy rains. A total of 14 people buried under the rubble of a house in Mansehra. The bodies of 11 of the Mansehra victims were recovered from the rubble, Police and officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

The official of the Rescue 1122 said search for three bodies washed away in Mansehra continued while the locals of the area in Mansehra were continuing relief operations with the help of the local Police and Rescue 1122 team.

According to officials of the Rescue 1122 the roof of a house collapsed due to a landslide in Payjo village near Kokol, Abbottabad.

Two ambulances of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad along with medical technician, rescue vehicle and recovery vehicle along with rescue and disaster team reached the affected areas and started relief operations. The Rescue Official initially recovered seven people buried under the roof of the house.

Soon after reaching the site of the incident, the Rescue personnel rescued operations started and in Abbottabad so far, the couple and two children have been shifted to Ayub Medical Complex, in which three people have died, the Rescue 1122 official confirmed.