Chief Minister KP condoles demise of Ayatullah Durrani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Federal minister Ayatullah Durrani.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The CM also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience and said we equally the share their grief at this difficult time.