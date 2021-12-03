UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister KP Condoles With Sh Rashid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Friday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

The Chief Minister expressed grief and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.

