Chief Minister KP declares Sehat Insaf Card as pro-poor initiative

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan termed the Social Health Protection Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) as a revolutionary, unique and pro poor initiative of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan termed the Social Health Protection Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) as a revolutionary, unique and pro poor initiative of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf government.

In a statement issued he said that the initiative is a milestone achievement and a huge progress towards the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision of making Pakistan a true welfare state.

He said Sehat Insaf Card Scheme was launched in the province by the previous government with a limited coverage, and now keeping in view the success and importance of program, present government decided to extend its coverage to 100 percent population of the province.

He said the scheme will cost Rs.18 billion annually to the government exchequre.

The Chief Minister said that despite financial crunches due to Corona pandemic, the provincial government decided to extend the scheme to the entire population of the province which clearly reflects the present government's resolve and commitment to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people of the province.

He termed the extension of the scheme to cent percent population of the province as a big achievement of his government and said that by doing so his government fulfilled another promise made to the public.

Mahmood Khan hoped that this historic decision of the provincial government would ensure universal health coverage in the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became the first province of the country to provide free treatment facilities to its entire population.

The Chief Minister further stated that Sehat Insaf Card Scheme would not only provide free medical treatment facilities to the public but it will also help eradicate poverty, improve living standard of common man and improve service delivery of both public and private sector hospitals of the province.

He added that, Sehat Insaf Card would be issued to all the permanent families of the province regardless of any political affiliation.