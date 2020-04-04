Chief Minister KP directs health dept to increase testing capacity of public hospitals, release additional funds to DHOs, implement SOPs' at quarantines centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Friday directed the health department to take necessary steps to increase the testing capacity of public sector hospitals on war footings and enhance the capacity to at least 2000 tests per day within coming few weeks.

Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned quarters to release additional funds to District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents of all districts to enable them effectively deal with any unwanted situation there and to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in quarantine centers and isolation units at district level.

The CM said this in a special meeting of provincial cabinet under his leadership held here on Friday.

The Cabinet reviewed latest situation of corona across the province. The cabinet was briefed about the latest corona updates, preventive measures and other steps taken by the provincial government to cope with covid-19 and matters related to wheat procurement for the upcoming season.

Regarding the latest position of procurement of essential medical equipments for the treatment of Corona patients and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for the frontline health workers, the cabinet was told that up till now the health department had made a total procurement worth Rs 1.5 billion including ventilators, surgical masks, N-95 Masks and other essential items while more procurement was in pipeline.

The meeting was also informed that testing capacity for suspected patients of corona had been considerably increased and work is in progress to further increase it.

Mahmood Khan directed the high ups of home and relief departments to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate the individuals of Tablighi Jumat presently staying in different parts of the province.

He also issued instructions to the concerned quarters to expedite work on Gomal Zam Dam and Chashma Right Bank Canal Project to make the province self sustained in wheat production in the future.

Later on while briefing the media on cabinet's decisions, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on information Ajmal Khan Wazir informed that the cabinet expressed its satisfaction on the current situation of wheat and flour stocks in the province and allowed the food department to use all available options for the procurement of wheat for the upcoming season.

He added that however the cabinet stressed to give first priority to local purchase of wheat.

Ajmal wazir informed the media that the cabinet unanimously decided to extend the public holidays and closure of markets for further one week starting from the coming Sunday.

"The cabinet approved in principle the salary package for the professionals to be hired on daily wage basis for backing up the existing health staff fighting against corona pandemic. The professionals to be hired on daily wage basis include pathologists, Pulmonologist, nurses and other medical staff." The advisor added that hiring of these staff will be advertised by coming Tuesday via newspapers, websites and other mediums of mass communication for wide range of publicity.

He added that after hiring, these staff would be deputed in various districts on need basis.

Ajmal Wazir stated that total number of corona positive cases had reached 309 with death toll of 09 in the province.

"The cabinet was informed that decisions of the provincial government to maintain social distancing and partial lockdown had yielded very positive results to control the outbreak of corona however there is still a threat of its outbreak in urban and congested areas" Ajmal Wazir said and added that the cabinet stressed to implement the social distancing measures more effectively.

"The cabinet was further briefed that measures were being taken to enhance the testing capacity for corona patients and testing labs were being set up in tertiary care hospitals of the province to increase the capacity to 2000 tests per day," he remarked and added that private sector hospitals were also being engaged for the purpose.

Ajmal Wazir also told that to provide relief to construction industry business of the province, the cabinet had in principle decided to give waver off in provincial taxes and levies.

Regarding the distribution of money under the relief package approved by the government the advisor informed that 2.1 million households of the province will be paid 12000 cash in the first phase and 6000 cash in the second phase.