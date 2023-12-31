Chief Minister KP emphasises role of journalists in Society

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday underscored the pivotal role journalists play in identifying societal issues, raising awareness, and fortifying democracy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of journalists from Abbottabad.

The chief minister emphasized the media's significance as a pillar of the state and acknowledged the vital function of journalists in highlighting prevalent issues. He commended their role in steering public awareness and contributing to the robustness of democracy.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, DPO Omar Tufail and others.

The CM asserted that journalists have the power to contribute to the eradication of corruption and steer the country out of crises.

He urged journalists to foster unity and consensus among themselves, providing leadership to the public and collectively working towards eliminating societal evils.

Highlighting the importance of mutual understanding and love in society, the chief minister stated that such qualities invite the descent of blessings from Allah. Conversely, societies lacking unity, love, and compassion may face a withholding of divine mercy.

Expressing optimism for the continued positive role of journalists in Abbottabad, the chief minister hoped they would actively contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the journalistic society. He reassured the delegation that the provincial government is committed to addressing journalists' issues and promoting their welfare through every possible means.