Chief Minister KP for early construction of facilitation centers in merged districts

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the administration of the newly merged tribal districts for early identification of state land for establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centers.While chairing a meeting , the CM was informed that under the emergency relief project for temporary displaced people (TDPs) in erstwhile FATA, Rs 5.63 billion have already been disbursed among 364,229 beneficiaries whereas Rs 1.96 billion have been provided to 435,495 beneficiaries under the child wellness grant.The financial aid is being given to all the deserving persons.

Eligibility and enrolment is done through NADRA Citizen Database, Biometric Verification for Secure Disbursement of funds reporting mechanism for check and analysis on data is also facilitated in this program.The existing number of CFCs are 15 whereas the relief and rehabilitation department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned the establishment of 12 additional CFCs which will bring the total strength of the centers to 27.

Besides this, 14 additional CFCs have also been planned.The services currently being provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers of NMDs by NADRA include issuance of National Identity Card, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, Child Registration Certificates, Family Registration Certificates, ETO Islamabad, National Bank ATM, Temporarily Displaced Persons Merged Districts Grants and E-Sahulat including payment of utility Bills, Cellular Top-ups, Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes.Further services are also being planned to be provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers by NADRA which include Passport Counters, BISP Counters, Civil Registration Management System Counters, Birth Certificates, Death Certificates, Marriage Certificates and provision of Divorce Certificates.