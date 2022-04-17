Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the nation was equally sharing the happiness of Christian community. Easter is an occasion of sharing joys and happiness with the deserving people. Sharing the joys of others multiplies the happiness, he said while congratulating the Christian community on Easter. While necessitating the need of promoting inter-religious harmony, the Chief Minister said, we need to promote the message of love and harmony everywhere today.

In his message on the eve of Easter, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the Christian community was playing its role in the development of the country. He said that brotherhood, harmony, peace, love and affection were the gist of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He said that the role of the Christian community in the development and prosperity of Pakistan was commendable.

The Christian community is playing an active role in the development and prosperity of the country. They have earned respect and honor by serving the ailing humanity and promotion of knowledge in society, he said, adding that all the minority communities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights.

He said that the KP government had taken different steps for welfare of the Christian community as well as other minorities. All the minority communities, including the Christian community, enjoyed complete liberty for performing their worships. He said the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights and complete safety and security to all the minority communities.

Our religion teaches islam to give equal rights to minorities, Mahmood Khan said, adding, Pakistan constitution guarantees minorities freedom of religion, rituals and festivals. The province has an ideal interfaith harmony, Mahmood Khan said.