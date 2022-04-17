UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister KP Greets Christian Community On Easter

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the nation was equally sharing the happiness of Christian community. Easter is an occasion of sharing joys and happiness with the deserving people. Sharing the joys of others multiplies the happiness, he said while congratulating the Christian community on Easter. While necessitating the need of promoting inter-religious harmony, the Chief Minister said, we need to promote the message of love and harmony everywhere today.

In his message on the eve of Easter, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the Christian community was playing its role in the development of the country. He said that brotherhood, harmony, peace, love and affection were the gist of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He said that the role of the Christian community in the development and prosperity of Pakistan was commendable.

The Christian community is playing an active role in the development and prosperity of the country. They have earned respect and honor by serving the ailing humanity and promotion of knowledge in society, he said, adding that all the minority communities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights.

He said that the KP government had taken different steps for welfare of the Christian community as well as other minorities. All the minority communities, including the Christian community, enjoyed complete liberty for performing their worships. He said the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights and complete safety and security to all the minority communities.

Our religion teaches islam to give equal rights to minorities, Mahmood Khan said, adding, Pakistan constitution guarantees minorities freedom of religion, rituals and festivals. The province has an ideal interfaith harmony, Mahmood Khan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Sunday Christian All Government Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

14 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.