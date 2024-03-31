Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday congratulated the Christian community living all over the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of their religious festival Easter.

The provincial government is participating in the joys of the Christian community, the chief minister said in a message of felicitation issued here.

Ali Amin Gandapur said all minorities in Pakistan have equal rights of all kinds as citizens. “Our religion islam teaches to give equal rights to minorities,” he said and added, our constitution guarantees all religions to celebrate religious worship, rituals and festivals with complete freedom.

He said that the welfare of the minority community living in the province, the protection of their lives and property and constitutional rights were among the priorities of the current provincial government.

He said that steps would be taken on priority basis to ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of everyone. The chief minister said the Christian community has played an important role in the development of the country, which the whole nation values. The current national and international situation demands that inter-religious harmony be promoted at all levels, he added.