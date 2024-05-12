Chief Minister KP Greets Pakistan Hockey Team On Winning Silver Medal In Azlan Shah Cup
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday greeted the Pakistan hockey team for their excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.
CM in a message of felicitation, congratulated the national team for their excellent performance in the tournament and termed winning the silver medal is commendable.
He said that after 13-year, Pakistan's Hockey team reached in the final of the tournament, which is encouraging. Pakistani team showed excellent performance, he added
The national hockey team is expected to perform better in the coming days, CM said, adding, “May I pray for more success for the national hockey team in the coming days.
”
He hoped that the current hockey team will restore Pakistan’s lost position in the field of hockey. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking concerted steps to promote national sports, the CM added.
He said that the provincial government will provide full support to the talented players for the promotion of hockey.
APP/ijz/1630
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four dead, 1429 injured in 1308 road accidents in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing Wapda wires15 minutes ago
-
12 power thieves booked16 minutes ago
-
Two gangs smashed16 minutes ago
-
Diraan Restaurant : Merriment in desolate place in Hyderabad36 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani appreciates Christian Community’s role in country’s uplift45 minutes ago
-
Ankara's TED University extends generous scholarships to Pakistani students for fall 202445 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh55 minutes ago
-
Minister Health directs immediate measures in response to rising temperatures55 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements being ensured at churches: CPO56 minutes ago
-
Hawala, Hundi accused arrested, Rs7.49 millions recovered56 minutes ago
-
Climate warriors: Mobilizing Pakistan's youth to confront environmental challenges1 hour ago