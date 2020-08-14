Chief Minister KP hoists national flag to mark 74th Independence Day celebrations

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan here on Friday hoisted national flag on occasion of 74th independence day celebrations of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan here on Friday hoisted national flag on occasion of 74th independence day celebrations of Pakistan.

The main function of national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line, Peshawar where the Chief Minister hoisted national flag to formally start independence day celebrations of Pakistan.

The function was attended by Federal and Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister, lawmakers of KP Assembly, Chief Secretary IGP, members of civil society and elites of the city in large number.

National anthem and songs were played on this occasion.

Earlier, the day was dawned with 21 gun salute in Peshawar. Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and independence of India's illegally occupied Jummu and Kashmir were offered.