Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSCC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated international standard hockey turf at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda (AWKSCC) costing Rs. 110 million equipping with flood light facilities.

Soon after inauguration the hockey turf imported from Belgium, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan planted a tree in the lawn of the Complex and was later on briefed about the hockey turf project completed in a record one year time by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

MNA Fazal Khan, Minister Law Fazal Shakoor Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mahsud, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan were also present.

Talking to journalists, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that seven newly hockey turf would host the forthcoming National Hockey League-2021 wherein by December this year a total of 15 hockey turf would be completed.

The Chief Minister said that such facilities for the national sports would be available in all Divisional Headquarters including merged tribal areas.

He said Hockey League is being organized for the first time in the country and such a step was taken with an aim to develop hockey at the grassroots level in the province besides involving more than 32 Hockey Olympians and International players of the Pakistan Junior and Senior teams.

It would certainly help the upcoming talent, the Chief Minister said, all turfs are of international standard.

He said when the PTI came into power it accepted the challenge and since then served the people without any political affiliation.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to have 15 Astro Turfs.

He said under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities work on 151 Playground Facilities completed that cost Rs. 2.5 billion.

He said in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan another project was introduced to have sports ground facilities at the Union Council level for which the government allocated Rs. 5.5 billion. He said PC-1 has been completed and hopefully such a project would be completed in the remaining two years of the present government.

The government, he said, has taken another milestone of introducing international coaching facilities to promising young talented players. He said all the national medalists at the junior level would be sent abroad for international coaching and players like 12-year-old Hamza Roman, athletes Tehmeen Khan Ghandapur, Aiman Shahzadi, Hurrara Khan, Mehvish Khan, martial art player Murad Khan and other medalists would be provided international scholarship so that they could be able to come up and win back name and fame for the country at national and international levels.

"Work is in full swing to provide relief to the people about price hike as Prime Minister Imran Khan is also doing his efforts to ensure relief to the people. Introduction of food cards is underway. All facilities will be provided to the people at the doorstep," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Rajdar Takht Bhai Road opening project. The 14 km long road widening project will be completed by June 2022 at a cost of Rs 1.49 billion. He said, working on ration card schemes to ensure free supply of necessities to poor and middle class.