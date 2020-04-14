Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan Condoles Death Of MNA's Mother
Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:52 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan here Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of the mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan.
The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for the courage of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.