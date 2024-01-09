Chief Minister KP orders inquiry to probe Hazara motorway accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister KPK Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah ordered an inquiry on Tuesday to investigate the road accident on Hazara Motorway, where six people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries.

According to the details, the Chief Minister of KP, upon taking notice of the road accident, directed the Commissioner of Hazara Division to conduct an inquiry in collaboration with the National Highways Authority (NHA) to investigate the accident and determine responsibilities. Strict actions will be taken against those found involved in the incident.

Two days ago, six people died, and eight others were injured when a passenger van collided with construction machinery working on the Hazara Motorway for maintenance near the Shah Maqsood interchange.

Simultaneously, another passenger coaster hit the van.

Rescue 1122 Haripur conducted a one-hour operation, successfully extricating individuals trapped in the vehicles following the collision. Medical teams on the scene provided initial aid to the injured before transferring them to the Trauma Center Haripur.

Three severely injured victims were subsequently transferred to Abbottabad for further medical attention.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Edhi, and Motorway Police played an active role in the rescue operation, working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.