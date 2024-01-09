Open Menu

Chief Minister KP Orders Inquiry To Probe Hazara Motorway Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Chief Minister KP orders inquiry to probe Hazara motorway accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister KPK Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah ordered an inquiry on Tuesday to investigate the road accident on Hazara Motorway, where six people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries.

According to the details, the Chief Minister of KP, upon taking notice of the road accident, directed the Commissioner of Hazara Division to conduct an inquiry in collaboration with the National Highways Authority (NHA) to investigate the accident and determine responsibilities. Strict actions will be taken against those found involved in the incident.

Two days ago, six people died, and eight others were injured when a passenger van collided with construction machinery working on the Hazara Motorway for maintenance near the Shah Maqsood interchange.

Simultaneously, another passenger coaster hit the van.

Rescue 1122 Haripur conducted a one-hour operation, successfully extricating individuals trapped in the vehicles following the collision. Medical teams on the scene provided initial aid to the injured before transferring them to the Trauma Center Haripur.

Three severely injured victims were subsequently transferred to Abbottabad for further medical attention.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Edhi, and Motorway Police played an active role in the rescue operation, working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Motorway Vehicles Died Road Accident Van Haripur NHA Rescue 1122 FWO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

11 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

11 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

12 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

12 hours ago
Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

12 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

12 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

12 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

12 hours ago
 White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

12 hours ago
 DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication ca ..

DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan