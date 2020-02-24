Chief Minister KP says setting up industrial zones to bring economic progress of province

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that KP government is taking priority measures to strengthen the economy of the province for which progress is being made on the establishment of various industrial zones.While presiding over a meeting at CM's House here on Monday ,the Chief Minister said that the completion of D.I.Khan Expressway and CRBC Lift Canal project, which is now part of CPEC, will start a new phase of development and prosperity in the southern districts of the province.The functionalization of Industrial Zones will not only promote investment and trade activities but will also provide huge employment opportunities across the province.

He said that the establishment and functionalization of Rashakai Special Economic, Hattar Economic Zone, Mohmand Marble City, D.I.Khan Economic Zone, Buner Economic Zone and other similar projects will prove to be a milestone for the economic stability of the province.

He further stated that the present provincial government is providing cheap electricity to its industries through wheeling model which will promote industrialization at large.He said that a number of positive reforms have been initiated for strengthening of institutions adding that steps are being taken to exploit and utilize the mines & mineral potential in the province which will play an important role in the provincial economy.