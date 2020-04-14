UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister KP Visits Charsadda, Get Briefing On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:46 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited district Charsadda to review coronavirus situation and measures taken by the district administration to effectively deal with the prevailing situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited district Charsadda to review coronavirus situation and measures taken by the district administration to effectively deal with the prevailing situation.

The Chief Minister visited quarantine center established at sports Complex Charsadda, dedicated Isolation wards set up at Women and Children Hospital Rajjar and Ihsas Cash Distribution Point at Government High school Rajjar.

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz and elected members of National and Provincial Assemblies from Charsadda also accompanied by the Chief Minister.

While briefing the Chief Minister regarding the prevailing situation of coronavirus in the district and the arrangements made by the District Administration, Deputy Commissioner Adeel Shah told that there were total 24 confirmed and 146 suspected cases in Charsadda, 102 tests have been reported negative whereas results of 20 others were still awaited.

He added that no death case has yet been reported in the district. He further informed that isolation wards had been spared for corona patients in five different hospitals of the district while quarantine centers have been set up in nine different locations with a total capacity of 224 rooms equipped with all the required facilities as per the standard protocols.

The Chief Minister was further informed that besides a 24/7 control room at district level, Rapid Response Teams have been raised at all Tehsil and Union Council level to respond to any emergency situation anywhere in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that 2630 people with foreign travel history had been traced and contacted across the district and except one, all of them were clear with regard to coronavirus.

Regarding wheat and flour stock, it was informed that sufficient stocks of both the items were available in the district and there is no shortage of any kind of food items in the district.

While talking to media on this occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the vulnerable segments of society affected due to lockdown and social distancing measures in the prevailing situation adding that under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, almost 2.

2 million deserving families of the province were being provided a cash amount of Rs 12000 each to mitigate their sufferings.

"The cash amount being distributed under the program is only meant for the deserving families and it will be given to those deserving and entitled families only" the Chief Minister stated and made it clear that no one else would be allowed to retain even a single penny out of this amount and if anyone was found involved in such practice, would be dealt with iron hands.

Touching upon the latest situation of corona testing capacity in the province, Mahmood Khan said that there was a capacity of 500 tests per day adding that steps are being taken on emergency footings to increase the testing capacity to 2000 per day.

Mahmood Khan appreciated the role of Health Workers, Civil Administration, Army, Police and other relevant bodies in the fight against coronavirus and urged upon the public to extend maximum cooperation to the administration with regard to the implementation of its measures regarding social distancing saying that all such measures were meant just to protect the lives of people.

He maintained that the government's efforts to contain the outbreak of the pandemic would not yield the desired results without the support and cooperation of the general public.

Later on the Chief Minister paid a visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Distribution Point set up at Government High School Rajjar to review the cash distribution process and arrangements made therein to facilitate the people.

Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction on the overall measures and arrangements put in place by the district administration to deal with the prevailing situation and hoped that the district administration would further strengthen its efforts to effectively deal with the situation.

