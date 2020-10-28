UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister KPK Approves Rs. 15 Billion KDDP Project

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly, Shahid Khattak thanked Chief Minister KPK Mahommod Khan on Wednesday for approving Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) worth of Rs.15 billion.

He said that Implementation of this project would have a far-reaching effect on socio-economic lives of people.

He said Chief Minister directed concerned officials to finalize all necessary arrangements so that the project could be launched formally by next week.

KDDP is a milestone for sustainable development of Kohat.

KDDP to be completed in 5 years, with an estimated cost of Rs.15 Billion. Various development schemes would be initiated in all three districts of Kohat division, i.e. Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts.

The developmental schemes will be launched in departments of agriculture, public health engineering, roads infrastructure, health, education and irrigation sectors etc.

This project would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

