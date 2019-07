Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday called upon Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday called upon Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM office.

During the meeting, they discussed overall situation of the province, especially progress on the uplift of projects, PM office media wing in a press release said.