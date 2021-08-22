Chief Minister KPK to visit Abbottabad on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf local leadership and workers Sunday all sets for the welcome of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in Abbottabad, the CM would inaugurate several developmental projects and also address a public gathering.

According to the details, Chief Minister Pakistan KPK Mahmood Khan would inaugurate dualization of Murree Road, Rescue 1122 new building, Shimla Hill Park, Iqbal Khan Hockey Stadium Astroturf, administer oath-taking ceremony of Abbottabad Press Club at KP House Abbottabad and would also address a public gathering at Ghani Bagh.

Besides the inauguration of completed developmental projects in Abbottabad chief minister would also announce several new schemes including a new gravity water flow scheme to address the clean drinking water issue of Abbottabad city.

Earlier, the inauguration of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad's up-gradation with the cost of one billion rupees was also scheduled but due to stay order from Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench was canceled.