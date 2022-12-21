UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Lacking Majority In House Can't Dissolve Constituent Assembly: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Chief Minister lacking majority in House can't dissolve Constituent Assembly: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the Chief Minister who did not have a majority in the House could not dissolve a Constituent Assembly.

In a series of tweets, she said the assembly could only be dissolved by the Speaker who had the confidence of the House.

Senator Sherry Rehman said due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Punjab was suffering from administrative and constitutional crisis for the past four and a half years.

He said the PTI had created political and constitutional crisis one after another in Pakistan's largest province.

"Now the Speaker is not ready to take the vote of confidence.

He has given a ruling to stop the session called by the Governor," Sherry Rehman said.

The minister underlined that halting the process of convening the session on the advice of the Governor was a violation of the rules and regulations of the Assembly and Article 109 of the Constitution.

Escaping the constitutional process has become PTI's strategy, she said, adding, "If the Speaker has the confidence of the House, why not call the session? What is the purpose of using delay tactics?"Senator Rehman queried, "If Imran Khan has a majority in the Punjab Assembly, take a vote of confidence from the Speaker. What are you afraid of?"

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Governor Punjab Sherry Rehman Vote From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

3 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

4 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.