ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the Chief Minister who did not have a majority in the House could not dissolve a Constituent Assembly.

In a series of tweets, she said the assembly could only be dissolved by the Speaker who had the confidence of the House.

Senator Sherry Rehman said due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Punjab was suffering from administrative and constitutional crisis for the past four and a half years.

He said the PTI had created political and constitutional crisis one after another in Pakistan's largest province.

"Now the Speaker is not ready to take the vote of confidence.

He has given a ruling to stop the session called by the Governor," Sherry Rehman said.

The minister underlined that halting the process of convening the session on the advice of the Governor was a violation of the rules and regulations of the Assembly and Article 109 of the Constitution.

Escaping the constitutional process has become PTI's strategy, she said, adding, "If the Speaker has the confidence of the House, why not call the session? What is the purpose of using delay tactics?"Senator Rehman queried, "If Imran Khan has a majority in the Punjab Assembly, take a vote of confidence from the Speaker. What are you afraid of?"