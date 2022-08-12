Chief Minister lauds COAS participation in Royal Military Academy

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's participation in the passing out parade of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom as a chief guest was a great honour for Pakistan as well as the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's participation in the passing out parade of the Royal Military academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom as a chief guest was a great honour for Pakistan as well as the nation.

The CM in a statement issued here said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's abilities were not only acknowledged at the international level and he has become a symbol of peace.

He said that cadets of 26 countries participated in the passing out parade in which participation of Pakistani cadets was a matter of pride for the nation. CM said this strengthened the relations between Pakistan and Great Britain.