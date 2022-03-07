Chief Minister lauds Mailsi people for huge presence at public meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the people of Mailsi for showing a huge presence at the public meeting, saying that mammoth gathering in the vast ground was a clear testament to the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the people of Mailsi for showing a huge presence at the public meeting, saying that mammoth gathering in the vast ground was a clear testament to the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that a large number of people attended the meeting to express their admiration for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they fully trust him due to his people friendly policies.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was a reflection of his public sentiments and I would like to thank the people of Mailsi and Vehari for the successful meeting", he said.

He said that South Punjab would continue to be the stronghold of PTI and the presence of huge number of peopleat PTI's public meeting should suffice 'to open the eyes of opposition' parties. "The opposition is stuck in a blindalley of mistrust and they won't be able to do any face-saving", he added.