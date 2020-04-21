UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Lauds Performance Of CEO Health, MS DHQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the performance of Toba Tek Singh CEO (health) Dr Mumtaz Sial and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Faiza who called on Chief Minister.

The chief minister said that they had set an example of public service, adding that the nation was proud of its doctors and paramedics workingon the front line and their services would not be forgotten, says a handoutissued here on Tuesday.

