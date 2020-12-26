UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Lauds Police, Admin, Others For Best Security Arrangements

Chief Minister lauds police, admin, others for best security arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has lauded the efforts of police, administration other law enforcement agencies and Cabinet Committee for Law & Order for ensuring best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has lauded the efforts of police, administration other law enforcement agencies and Cabinet Committee for Law & Order for ensuring best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order situation besides ensuring peace. Usman Buzdar said that all the institutions concerned and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of the people.

He also thanked Allah Almighty that the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in Pakistan. Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well, he added and commended Christian community for following the coronavirus SOPs during the Christmas celebrations.

More Stories From Pakistan

