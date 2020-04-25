Chief Minister lauds services of Prof Dr Javed in fight against COVID-19

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar to offer fateha for the departed soul of Prof Dr Muhammad Javed of ENT Department, who lost battle for life against coronavirus on Saturday

The CM also expressed solidarity with doctors and paramedics on this occasion.

"Dr Javed was and will remain our pride.

In addition to the special package, he would be recommended for Civil Award for his splendid job and unmatched sacrifice," the chief minister said.

He said Dr Javed was a renowned professor at HMC embraced Shahdat fighting against COVID-19.

The CM said Dr Muhammad Javed remained in front line saving lives of our people against the disease and set very high standards of professional pride and integrity not only for his fellow medical community but for all of us.