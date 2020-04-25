Chief Minister lauds staff working at COVID-19 Testing Central Lab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Incharge Punjab government's Central Lab for Corona Testing and Molecular Biologist Andaleeb Hanif called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office here on Saturday.

CM lauded the services of Andaleeb Hanif and other staff of the lab in the COVID-19 testing. Usman Buzdar also gave a cash prize to her, whereas Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid gave her commendatory certificate.

Usman Buzdar announced an additional basic pay for the staff working in Punjab government's COVID-19 Testing Lab which were operational round the clock. He said that the staff of the lab will be paid additional salary till the lab was functioning.

He further announced that the staff of lab will get commendatory certificates.

Chief Minister said that it was the difficult time and the government will continue to discharge its obligations wholeheartedly. He said that there was a need to pay attention on research and development work and government would provide all out assistance in this regard.

CM was briefed that the central lab had capacity to conduct 2,000 tests per day. More than 28,000 patients had been tested from this lab so far.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Muhammad Usman was also present on this occasion.