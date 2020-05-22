UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Launches Book 'Monuments Of Lahore'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launched 'The Monuments of Lahore,' a collage of architectural archaeology of provincial metropolis, at his office on Friday

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launched 'The Monuments of Lahore,' a collage of architectural archaeology of provincial metropolis, at his office on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs Taimoor Bhatti presented the book to the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the Archeology Department for preserving the history of 83 historical buildings of Lahore through this book. These buildings were worthwhile heritage and Lahore enjoyed a unique position because of its rich archaeological and cultural heritage, he added.

He said that pictorial history would sensitize the youth about the diverse culture and history of the city of Lahore. Lahore has long been a centre of culture and literary activities and its archaeological heritage was still very attractive. This book would connect the youth with their history, the CM added.

Secretary Information and DG Archaeology were also present.

