Chief Minister launches Sindh Mental Health Authority Help Line

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday launched Sindh Mental Authority helpline 021 & 022- 111-117-642 established to help and support people facing issues of mental health.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the help line has been developed just to meet the need of psychological crisis intervention in the light ongoing coronavirus outbreak. "The coronavirus has developed mental stress, depression, anxiety and other psychological issued among the people," he said and added people can call anywhere from the province to share their issues with the experts and get the guidelines accordingly.

Earlier, Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority Dr Karim Khuwaja briefing the chief minister said that the help line has been established with UN No.

111-117-642. "If the phone number is dialed with 021-code it will be connected with Jinnah Post Graduate Institute, Karachi and when the phone number is dialed with code 0221 it will be connected with Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute of Psychiartry, Hyderabad. In both hospitals leading psychiatrists will guide the callers, he added.

The help line facility will be available from 8 am to 3 pm and the time would be extended as per future requirement.

The chief minister appreciated Dr Karim Khuwaja for his efforts to establish the helpline.