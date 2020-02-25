UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:01 PM

Chief Minister launches spring tree plantation campaign

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday formally launched spring tree plantation campaign by planting sapling tree of Schotia Brachypetala at CM House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday formally launched spring tree plantation campaign by planting sapling tree of Schotia Brachypetala at CM House.

Speaking on the occasion CM stated that ongoing spring tree plantation campaign has been initiated throughout the province to counter negative effects of pollution, environmental changes, drought, floods and other natural challenges.

The Chief Minister stated that one billion trees were planted during previous tenure of PTI government under Billion Tree Afforestation Project that is yielding positive results.

Keeping in view success of the project, Federal government has decided to plant 10 billion saplings throughout the country, he said adding KP would contribute its share.

Secretary Environment briefed that target of planting 100 million saplings was set for year 2019-20 against which 140 million saplings have been planted.

He stated that department is committed to plant a total of 180 million saplings by June this year.

