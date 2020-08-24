Chief Minister launches ZU Bus service on three feeder routes of BRT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated ZU Bus Service on three feeder routes of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Hayatabad here Monday.

The first of these feeder routes starts from Mall of Hayatabad and goes up to phase-6 via Basharat, second feeder rout starts from Karkhano Market and goes upto phase-7 terminal via Industrial Estate while third feeder route starts from Mall of Hayatabad and goes upto Haji Camp via Bagh-e-Naran.

Initially 25 Zu Buses will ply on these routes to transport passengers from various points of Hayatabad to the main corridor of BRT from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood khan termed the project as the best of all the BRT system in the country and said that initially Zu Bus Service had been launched on three feeder routes whereas four more feeder routes will be inaugurated in near future.

He said keeping in view the increasing popularity and utility of the BRT, number of buses and feeder routes of BRT would further be increased so that the entire population of region could benefit this modern transport facility.

Mahmood Khan said that people had criticised delay in completion of the BRT project adding that after completion, people were highly appreciating the project.

He termed the Peshawar BRT as a unique system of public transport equipped with all modern facilities and said there is a huge difference between BRT system Peshawar and other cities adding that 27 kilometers long main corridor of Peshawar BRT with in elevated portion of 13 kilometers has been completed with a cost of just Rs. 31 billion.

The Chief Minister stated there is open invitation for those who criticize Peshawar BRT project just for their political point scoring; to come and visit the BRT project to find out how much better Peshawar BRT is, as compared to the rapid bus system of other cities.

Later on, the Chief Minister, along with his cabinet members took a ride on Zu Bus.