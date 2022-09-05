Chief Minister lays foundation stone for building of Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday formally laid the foundation stone for building of Gajju Khan Medical College in District Swabi alongside inaugurating the Administration Block, Faculty hostel and Academic block in Women University Swabi

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government will launch education card for graduate colleges in the province under which free education will be imparted in graduate classes. Approximately 244000 students will benefit from the education card which is expected to incur Rs 1 billion cost to the provincial exchequer.

While briefing the Chief Minister regarding the construction of building for Gajju Khan Medical College, it was informed that the building will be setup over an area of 134 kanals of land and is expected to be completed in 2024 incurring an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 Billion.

It was informed that the college was made functional in the hospital building for the past many years and the construction of a purpose built building for the medical college was direly needed.150 students per batch and 750 students in total will be able to get medical education once the college is completed. The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of the project adding that the provincial government is spending a huge chunk of its budget on education and research activities.

The Chief Minister on this occasion also visited the newly established emergency and burn unit in Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi and inspected the facilities being provided to patients.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony at women university Swabi, Mahmood Khan clarified that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf is a reforms based government with the aim to introduce reforms in every sector in order to provide services to its citizens at their door steps. He added that certain laws and rules in the province date back to more than a 100 years ago which are direly in need of reforms in order to make them compatible with contemporary needs. The Chief Minister added that the provincial government is focused on promoting quality education that will enable our children to compete not only nationally but internationally.

The Chief Minister stated that development projects should be preceded by needs assessment and feasibility study in order to ensure efficient utilization of taxpayers money.

He added that the provincial government is not interested in announcement of projects merely for political gains.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also appealed to all Public and Private sector universities to collect donations for the rehabilitation of flood affectees in the province.

The Chief Minister also planted a sapling in Women University Swabi as part of the Monsoon tree plantation campaign. Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Provincial Minister for HigherEducation Kamran Bangash, Ex-Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim were also present on the occasion.